Astral Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Codecasa.

Design

Astral Star measures 36.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.07 metres.

Astral Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luigi Ghisleri.

Astral Star also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Astral Star has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Astral Star has a fuel capacity of 39,900 litres, and a water capacity of 8,550 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Astral Star accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astral Star has a hull NB of F.22.