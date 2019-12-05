We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Astral Star
1975|
Motor Yacht
Astral Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Codecasa.
Design
Astral Star measures 36.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.07 metres.
Astral Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Luigi Ghisleri.
Astral Star also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.
Performance and Capabilities
Astral Star has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Astral Star has a fuel capacity of 39,900 litres, and a water capacity of 8,550 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Astral Star accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Astral Star has a hull NB of F.22.