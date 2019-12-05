Read online now
Length 36.4m
Year 1975

Astral Star

1975

|

Motor Yacht

Astral Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Codecasa.

Design

Astral Star measures 36.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.07 metres.

Astral Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luigi Ghisleri.

Astral Star also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Astral Star has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Astral Star accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astral Star has a hull NB of F.22.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.07m

crew:

7

draft:

2.35m
