Astralium is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Astralium measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Astralium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Astralium also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Astralium has a top speed of 11.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Astralium has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Astralium accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.