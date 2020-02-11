Astrid Conroy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Amels and most recently refitted in 2017.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Astrid Conroy measures 58 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.525 feet and a beam of 10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 923 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Astrid Conroy also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Astrid Conroy has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Astrid Conroy has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,700 litres.

Accommodation

Astrid Conroy accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astrid Conroy is MCA compliant

Astrid Conroy flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.