Asya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Asya measures 40.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.76 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Asya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Overmarine.

Performance and Capabilities

Asya has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots.

Asya has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Asya accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Asya has a hull NB of 132/01.

Asya flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.