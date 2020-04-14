Asya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Asya measures 47.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Asya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Asya also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Asya has a hull NB of 16947.

Asya is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.