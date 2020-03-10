At Last is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

At Last measures 44.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 391 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

At Last has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Tui Pranich.

At Last also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

At Last has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

At Last is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

At Last measures 44.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 391 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

At Last has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Tui Pranich.

At Last also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

At Last has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

At Last has a fuel capacity of 73,500 litres, and a water capacity of 15,900 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

At Last accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

At Last has a hull NB of 7441.

At Last is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.