Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.43m
Year 1958

Atalanta

1958

|

Motor Yacht

Atalanta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by Feadship.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Atalanta measures 25.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 5.14 feet.

Atalanta has a teak hull.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Atalanta also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Atalanta has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atalanta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Atalanta flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

5.14m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
Other Feadship yachts
Related News