Atalanta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by Feadship.

Design

Atalanta measures 25.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 5.14 feet.

Atalanta has a teak hull.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Atalanta also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Atalanta has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atalanta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Atalanta flies the flag of British.