Atalante
1961|
Sail Yacht
Atalante is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Beliard Crighton Oostende.
Design
Atalante measures 30.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 82 tonnes.
Atalante has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Atalante has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Atalante accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.