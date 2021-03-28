Read online now
Atalante

1961

Sail Yacht

Atalante is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Beliard Crighton Oostende.

Design

Atalante measures 30.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 82 tonnes.

Atalante has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Atalante has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atalante accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

8
-

-

6m

4

3.2m
