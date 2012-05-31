Atalante is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Southern Wind Shipyard, in South Africa.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Atalante measures 31.42 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.20 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Atalante has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Atalante also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Atalante accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atalante has a hull NB of 102/02.