Atalante is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Claasen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Design

Atalante measures 38.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet.

Atalante has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Atalante accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atalante has a hull NB of TC 126.