Atalanti
2004|
Motor Yacht
Atalanti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2017.
Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.
Design
Atalanti measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.57 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Atalanti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Exequiel Cano Lanza.
Her interior design is by Franck Reynaud.
Atalanti also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.
Performance and Capabilities
Atalanti has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.50 knots.
Atalanti has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Atalanti accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Atalanti has a hull NB of 2800/6.