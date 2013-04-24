Atalanti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2017.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Atalanti measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.57 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atalanti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Her interior design is by Franck Reynaud.

Atalanti also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Performance and Capabilities

Atalanti has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.50 knots.

Atalanti has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Atalanti accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atalanti has a hull NB of 2800/6.