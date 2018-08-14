Atao is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by JFA Chantier Naval, in France.

Design

Atao measures 24.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Atao has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Barracuda Yacht Design.

Barracuda Yacht Design specialises in a broad range of yacht design projects. Having completed innumerable designs for production boats, spectacular one-offs (motor and sail) and a range of commercial ships and vessels, Barracuda Yacht Design can justifiably claim to be one of Europe’s most pre-eminent naval architecture studios.

Her interior design is by Dick Young Design.

Atao also features naval architecture by Barracuda Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Atao has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Atao has a fuel capacity of 3,040 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atao accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atao is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Atao is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of England.