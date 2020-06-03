Athina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Bushe & Lipsett.

Design

Athina measures 25 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.5 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Athina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Athina also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Athina has a top speed of 8.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

Athina has a water capacity of 1,515 litres.

Accommodation

Athina accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.