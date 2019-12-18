Athina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

Athina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Athina II measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Athina II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Andre vGuillaud.

Athina II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Athina II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Athina II has a fuel capacity of 58,500 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Athina II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Athina II has a hull NB of 760.

Athina II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.