Length 62m
Year 2010

Athos

2010

|

Sail Yacht

Athos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Athos measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.80 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres.

Athos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Athos also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Accommodation

Athos accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Athos is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 088.

Athos flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

11m

crew:

9

draft:

7.8m
