Atila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Atila measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Atila also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Atila has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Atila has a fuel capacity of 23,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,490 litres.

She also has a range of 2,050 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Atila has a hull NB of BT 022.

Atila is an ABS class yacht.