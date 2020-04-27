Atlantic is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2015.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Atlantic measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Atlantic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantic has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Atlantic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.