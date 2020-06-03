Length 33.8m
Year 1984
Atlantic Endeavour
1984|
Motor Yacht
Atlantic Endeavour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by W.A. Souter & Sons and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Atlantic Endeavour measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.68 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.
Atlantic Endeavour has an aluminium hull.
Accommodation
Atlantic Endeavour accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Atlantic Endeavour flies the flag of Cook Islands.