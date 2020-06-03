Atlantic Endeavour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by W.A. Souter & Sons and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Atlantic Endeavour measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.68 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Atlantic Endeavour has an aluminium hull.

Accommodation

Atlantic Endeavour accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantic Endeavour flies the flag of Cook Islands.