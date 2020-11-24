Atlantic Goose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Toughs Shipyard, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Atlantic Goose measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 352 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atlantic Goose has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by James Scallon.

Atlantic Goose also features naval architecture by Alan Deane.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantic Goose has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Atlantic Goose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Toughs Shipyard, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Atlantic Goose measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 352 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atlantic Goose has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by James Scallon.

Atlantic Goose also features naval architecture by Alan Deane.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantic Goose has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Atlantic Goose has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atlantic Goose accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantic Goose is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Belize.