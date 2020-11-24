Atlantic Goose
1987|
Motor Yacht
Atlantic Goose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Toughs Shipyard, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Atlantic Goose measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 352 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Atlantic Goose has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by James Scallon.
Atlantic Goose also features naval architecture by Alan Deane.
Performance and Capabilities
Atlantic Goose has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Atlantic Goose has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.
She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Atlantic Goose accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.
Other Specifications
Atlantic Goose is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Belize.