Atlantica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Atlantica measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 metres and a beam of 8.4 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 384 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atlantica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Atlantica also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantica has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Atlantica has a fuel capacity of 43,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,435 litres.

Accommodation

Atlantica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantica has a hull NB of 22.

Atlantica is an ABS, A1 and AMS class yacht.