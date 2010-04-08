Atlantica Atlantica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Atlantica Atlantica measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Atlantica Atlantica has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantica Atlantica has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Atlantica Atlantica has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Atlantica Atlantica accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantica Atlantica flies the flag of the UK.