Atlantica Seconda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Atlantica Seconda measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atlantica Seconda has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Atlantica Seconda also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantica Seconda has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Atlantica Seconda has a fuel capacity of 44,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atlantica Seconda accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantica Seconda has a hull NB of FB083.

Atlantica Seconda is an ABS/BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.