Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 37.28m
Year 1930

Atlantide

1930

|

Motor Yacht

Atlantide is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Philip & Sons.

Design

Atlantide measures 37.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 5.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 137 tonnes.

Atlantide has a steel hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Atlantide also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates and Mylne Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantide has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Atlantide is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Philip & Sons.

Design

Atlantide measures 37.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 5.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 137 tonnes.

Atlantide has a steel hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Atlantide also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates and Mylne Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantide has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Atlantide has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atlantide accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

5.46m

crew:

6

draft:

2.71m
Related News
Featured Events