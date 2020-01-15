Atlantide
1930|
Motor Yacht
Atlantide is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Philip & Sons.
Design
Atlantide measures 37.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 5.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 137 tonnes.
Atlantide has a steel hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Atlantide also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates and Mylne Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Atlantide has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Atlantide is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Philip & Sons.
Design
Atlantide measures 37.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 5.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 137 tonnes.
Atlantide has a steel hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Atlantide also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates and Mylne Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Atlantide has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Atlantide has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Atlantide accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.