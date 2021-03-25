Atlantis II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Hellenic Shipyards in Skaramanga, Greece.

Design

Atlantis II measures 115.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.29 metres and a beam of 14.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 3,243 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atlantis II has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Caesar Pinnau.

Her interior design is by Mishael Sumner.

Atlantis II also features naval architecture by Maierform Maritime Technology.

Performance and Capabilities

Atlantis II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Atlantis II has a fuel capacity of 395,500 litres.

Accommodation

Atlantis II accommodates up to 26 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atlantis II is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.