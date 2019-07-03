Atmosphere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Atmosphere measures 29.87 metres in length and has a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 162 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atmosphere has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Atmosphere has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Atmosphere has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Atmosphere accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.