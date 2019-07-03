Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.87m
Year 2008

Atmosphere

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Atmosphere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Atmosphere measures 29.87 metres in length and has a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 162 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atmosphere has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Atmosphere has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Atmosphere has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Atmosphere accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.85m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Azimut yachts
Related News