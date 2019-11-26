Atmosphere is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Atmosphere measures 53.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.30 metres and a beam of 11.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 521 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Atmosphere has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Atmosphere has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Atmosphere has a fuel capacity of 46 litres, and a water capacity of 12 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Atmosphere accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Atmosphere is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2028.

Atmosphere is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.