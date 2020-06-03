Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 45.7m
Year 2006

Atmosphere

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Atmosphere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Asenav, in Chile.

Design

Atmosphere measures 45.7 feet in length and has a beam of 10 feet.

Atmosphere has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her interior design is by Enrique Concha B.

Performance and Capabilities

Atmosphere has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Atmosphere accommodates up to 28 guests in 14 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

28
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

14

beam:

10m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Featured Events