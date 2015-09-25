Timeless yacht concepts last forever: Five years after delivering M/Y "Africa", Sunrise Yachts launched a sister ship in August in Antalya started as "Project Sunset - Hull 182". The yacht's name "Atomic" remained confidential until its delivery to its North-American client as the yacht was a surprise to his family!

"Atomic" is a three-deck, deep-sea, full displacement, transatlantic, steel hull and aluminium superstructure luxury motor yacht, built to operate for private use or charter in all seas and oceans of the world.

The yacht's main characteristics include large volumes at 499 Gross Tons, excellent deck heights, great stability, comfort and seaworthiness, very low levels of sound and vibration, an affective layout, and extreme fuel efficiency.

A full-length technical tunnel running from the engine room to the bow-thruster compartment – an unprecedented feature on yachts in this category until the launch of the first vessel in the series, M/Y "Africa" – provides easy access to tanks and systems at bilge deck level.

The interior design was entrusted to the talent of Nantes-based Franck Darnet Design, who had previously designed the interior for M/Y "Africa". In sharp contrast with the first Sunrise 45m's dark tropical woods, "Hull 182"'s contemporary and elegant décor will feature light veneers and a bright colour scheme.

Following the yacht's maiden cruise in Turkey and Greece last month, the owner stated: "I was thrilled to step aboard "Atomic" at the launch. As I walked around the yacht I found everything to be just as designed. The team at Sunrise have built me a master piece, perfect in fit and finish and crafted with a talent for detail. It was a pleasure working with the young company owners and team as they all wanted to go beyond the norm to create a wonderful yachting experience. I love the sturdy steel hull built to be a world wide capable yacht yet designed to be miserly on fuel. "Atomic" will be an awesome floating family home, a base for great adventure."