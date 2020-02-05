VSY 64 M represents the evolution of the initial project seen in all its splendour in VSY’s first two yachts Candyscape II and ROMA.

This 64-metre is featured by new technical elements incorporated to further augment the simplicity and governability of what is – like all craft leaving VSY slipways – a floating wonder of sophistication. Both the bow and stern auxiliary thrusters, for example, are diesel electric, thus enhancing governability and there are four higher-powered generators encased in sound-insulated cabins – thus allowing two generators to be in motion even during maintenance work on the others.

The General Plan also upgrades some of the crew service areas, one of which is a generous laundry now located in a much more practical central position. Other areas for storage, for example, and for the management of embarking procedures are all in optimum locations and served by a special shell door. An alternative layout is also possible allowing for up to eight guest cabins, of which at least five on the upper decks, two 23 ft tenders, two water scooters, a 14 ft rescue launch and lastly, a glass circular lift up to the 24 ft long sundeck and pool.