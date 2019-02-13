Duchess of Tuscany II represents the evolution of the initial project seen in all its splendour in VSY’s first two yachts Candyscape II and ROMA.

Both the bow and stern auxiliary thrusters, for example, are diesel electric, thus enhancing governability and there are four higher-powered generators encased in sound-insulated cabins - thus allowing two generators to be in motion even during maintenance work on the others.

The General Plan also upgrades some of the crew service areas, one of which is a generous laundry now located in a much more practical central position. Other areas for storage, for example, and for the management of embarking procedures are all in optimum locations and served by a special shell door.



An alternative layout is also possible allowing for up to eight guest cabins, of which at least five on the upper decks, two 23 ft tenders, two water scooters, a 14 ft rescue launch and lastly, a glass circular lift up to the 24 ft long sundeck and pool.

Duchess of Tuscany is currently under construction for delivery in 2013 and awaits the discerning Client ready to bring heart and mind in order to realize yet another super yacht of the highest calibre - in design, technical content and functionality.