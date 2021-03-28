Length 32m
Year 1923
Atrevida
1923|
Sail Yacht
Atrevida is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1923 by Herreshoff.
Design
Atrevida measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.15 metres.
Atrevida has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Herreshoff.
Atrevida also features naval architecture by Herreshoff.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Atrevida is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1923 by Herreshoff.
Design
Atrevida measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.15 metres.
Atrevida has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Herreshoff.
Atrevida also features naval architecture by Herreshoff.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Atrevida has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.
Accommodation
Atrevida accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.