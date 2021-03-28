Read online now
Length 32m
Year 1923

Atrevida

1923

|

Sail Yacht

Atrevida is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1923 by Herreshoff.

Design

Atrevida measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.15 metres.

Atrevida has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Herreshoff.

Atrevida also features naval architecture by Herreshoff.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Atrevida has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Atrevida accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

guests:

9
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.15m

crew:

5

draft:

3.9m
