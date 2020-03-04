Attessa (ex Aviva, Lady Aviva) was custom built in 1998 by Feadship. After a fire left the yacht with significant damage, Attessa underwent a major refit project in 2005 to be reborn as a completely different vessel. Highly acclaimed for the outstanding work behind her transformation, Attessa is a 68.58 metre superyacht with distinctive style set upon a deep blue steel hull and white, striking aluminium superstructure.

Her beam of 11 metres provides ample space within, while her Glade Johnson Interior provides a rich, sophisticated surrounding with space for 10 guests. Capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots, with a range of 5500 nautical miles, Attessa and her dedicated crew of 15 is built to create both a smooth cruising experience, and a luxurious one.

Her helicopter landing pad ensures a stylish entrance, while her superyacht toys provide high-octane entertainment and the striking profile has the ability to turn heads wherever she may be in the world. With pool deck, spa, open double-height atrium hallway, lateral wings that extend over the water to provide more space inside as well as a rich history following a three year refit project, this is a superyacht which represents the hard work and dedication of a passionate owner.