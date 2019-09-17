Attila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Attila measures 64.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 12.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,600 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Attila also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Attila has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Attila has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres.

Accommodation

Attila accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.