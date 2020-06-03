Read online now
Length 29.55m
Year 1989

Attila V

1989

Motor Yacht

Attila V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Chantier Naval de Marseilles.

Design

Attila V measures 29.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 5.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Attila V has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Attila V has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 792 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Attila V accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Attila V has a White hull.

Attila V flies the flag of French.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

5.25m

crew:

3

draft:

2.1m
