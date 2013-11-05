Attitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Attitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Attitude measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Attitude has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paragon Design.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Attitude also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Attitude has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Attitude has a fuel capacity of 61,507 litres, and a water capacity of 10,409 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Attitude accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Attitude is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T004.

Attitude is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.