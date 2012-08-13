Read online now
Length 28.7m
Year 2012

Aubrey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2017.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Aubrey measures 28.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Aubrey also features naval architecture by Adam Greenwood.

Performance and Capabilities

Aubrey has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Aubrey accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aubrey flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

