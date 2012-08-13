Length 28.7m
Year 2012
Aubrey
2012|
Motor Yacht
Aubrey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2017.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Aubrey measures 28.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Aubrey also features naval architecture by Adam Greenwood.
Performance and Capabilities
Aubrey has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Aubrey accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aubrey flies the flag of Malta.