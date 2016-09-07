Length 43m
Year 2019
Audace
2019|
Motor Yacht
Audace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Cantiere delle Marche.
Design
Audace measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Audace has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Studio Sculli.
Performance and Capabilities
Audace has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Audace has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Audace accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.
Other Specifications
Audace is a Rina class yacht.