Audace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Audace measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Audace has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Studio Sculli.

Performance and Capabilities

Audace has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Audace has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Audace accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Audace is a Rina class yacht.