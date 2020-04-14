Aurelia
2011|
Motor Yacht
Aurelia perfectly exemplifies the ability of Heesen Yachts to fully customize a yacht. While the other 37metre vessels sport five cabins, the Owner of Aurelia wanted to offer more comfort to his guests and more space for his crew, so designated a guest cabin for the captain and made more room for the laundry. Comfort on board, especially when at anchor, is improved by a pair of Seakeeper gyro stabilizers that are incredibly efficient under all conditions and require no through-hull fittings.
The main salon is divided in two; a dining area with a large rounded table and a cozy lounge space with an L-shaped sofa, two design armchairs and a fire place (by Australian company Eco Smart) that uses Bio Ethanol – a wonderful piece of design. “We gave it a pretty low level streamlined style, slightly masculine…inspired by the Dunhill cigarette lighter aesthetic” says Simon Rowell, from Bannenberg & Rowell.
Eight guests can be accommodated in Aurelia’s four cabins. The master suite is traditionally located forward on the main deck and the three double guest cabins – all with ensuite shower rooms – are positioned on the lower deck. Bertone (orange Lamborghini), Pininfarina (red Ferrari), and Zagato (green Aston Martin) are the race car designers who inspired the décor of the guest cabins.
Guests can enjoy life at sea in three exterior social areas: the partially sheltered aft cockpit; the vast sundeck with its comfortable sitting area and convivial bar; or can take the sun on the large mattresses located in front of the wheel house.