Length 37.3m Year 2011

Aurelia 2011 | Motor Yacht

Aurelia perfectly exemplifies the ability of Heesen Yachts to fully customize a yacht. While the other 37metre vessels sport five cabins, the Owner of Aurelia wanted to offer more comfort to his guests and more space for his crew, so designated a guest cabin for the captain and made more room for the laundry. Comfort on board, especially when at anchor, is improved by a pair of Seakeeper gyro stabilizers that are incredibly efficient under all conditions and require no through-hull fittings.