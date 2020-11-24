Aurelius is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by K&M Yachtbuilders, in the Netherlands.

Design

Aurelius measures 33.55 metres in length and has a beam of 7.06 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurelius has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aurelius has a fuel capacity of 3,640 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.

Accommodation

Aurelius accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.