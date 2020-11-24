Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.55m
Year 2011

Aurelius

2011

|

Sail Yacht

Aurelius is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by K&M Yachtbuilders, in the Netherlands.

Design

Aurelius measures 33.55 metres in length and has a beam of 7.06 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurelius has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aurelius has a fuel capacity of 3,640 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.

Accommodation

Aurelius accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

7.06m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events