Auriane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Auriane measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.22 metres.

Auriane has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Auriane also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Auriane has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Auriane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Auriane measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.22 metres.

Auriane has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Auriane also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Auriane has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Auriane has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Auriane accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.