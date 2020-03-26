Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 16 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 74m
Year 2017

Aurora

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Aurora measures 74.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 13.20 feet.

Aurora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Aurora also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Accommodation

Aurora accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

13.2m

crew:

-

draft:

3.8m
Other Lurssen yachts
Related News