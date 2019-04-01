Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Aurora measures 49.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Aurora has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Her interior design is by Achille Salvagni.

Aurora also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurora has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.