Aurora
1964|
Motor Yacht
Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Aurora measures 31.20 metres in length and has a beam of 5.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes.
Aurora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Aurora also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Aurora has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Aurora has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aurora accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.