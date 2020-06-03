Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Aurora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Aurora measures 31.20 metres in length and has a beam of 5.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes.

Aurora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Aurora also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurora has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aurora has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aurora accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.