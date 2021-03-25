Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.75m
Year 2012

Aurora

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Aurora is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Pacific Asian Enterprises, in China.

Design

Aurora measures 36.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 33.02 feet.

Her exterior design is by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Aurora also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Accommodation

Aurora accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Aurora has a hull NB of 01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

33.02m

crew:

-

draft:

2.74m
Other Pacific Asian Enterprises yacht
Related News