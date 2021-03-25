We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36.75m
Year 2012
Aurora
2012|
Motor Yacht
Aurora is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Pacific Asian Enterprises, in China.
Design
Aurora measures 36.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 33.02 feet.Her exterior design is by Pacific Asian Enterprises.
Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.
Aurora also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.
Accommodation
Aurora accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Aurora has a hull NB of 01.