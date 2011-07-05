Aurora is built to RINA class and designed by Tecnomar Centro Stile, the yacht has been personalized with each Owner’s taste and style by combining comfort, space and high quality craftsmanship. The result is unique space optimization, charming lines, stylish interiors and stunning lighting system.

The main deck hosts the main saloon, the dining area, the galley and the wheelhouse. The crew area with three cabins is in the rear section of the yacht, with separate access and is totally self-contained allowing full privacy for the Owner and Guests. The five cabins on the lower deck include the full beam master suite, two doubles and two singles which can be accessed through the central main staircase.

The yacht outdoor areas are surprisingly spacious for relaxing and conviviality. In the bow there is a Jacuzzi surrounded by sunbathing cushions and bench. In the cockpit there is a large table for 10 people which drops down to convert to a wide sunbathing area. From the saloon you access the sun deck which has generous sun awnings, full length sofas, sun mattresses and a shady lunch & drinks area.

Powered by two CAT C 32 ACERT diesel engines of 1825 HP each, “Aurora” reaches a top speed of 26 knots and cruises quite comfortably at 22 knots.