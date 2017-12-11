Aurora A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Admiral Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Aurora A measures 49.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.96 metres and a beam of 9.11 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 466 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aurora A has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Aurora A also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurora A has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aurora A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Admiral Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Aurora A measures 49.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.96 metres and a beam of 9.11 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 466 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aurora A has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Aurora A also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurora A has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aurora A has a fuel capacity of 73,051 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aurora A accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aurora A flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.