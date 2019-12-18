The 50 metre (164”ft) custom-built Aurora B yacht was launched in 1992 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The John Munford Design interior flows through the spacious layout, offering ample accommodation for all guests on board in both style and comfort. Aurora B, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2007, the sophisticated and exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.50 metres (31’2”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 17 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Illusion can take those on board across long ranges with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.