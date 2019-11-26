Aurore is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Aurore measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.35 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 422 tonnes.

Aurore has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Aurore also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurore has a top speed of 15.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aurore is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Aurore measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.35 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 422 tonnes.

Aurore has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Aurore also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Aurore has a top speed of 15.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aurore has a fuel capacity of 45,700 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aurore accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aurore has a hull NB of C.2027.