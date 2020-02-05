Australis is an Oceanfast 48 motor yacht built in 2010. The contemporary motor yacht’s exterior is styled by the Oceanfast team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package.

Australis was delivered in Janurary 2010 and is an impressive showcase of Oceanfast’s quality construction and engineering.

The superyacht has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 9m and a 2.50m draft. Australis offers generous deck areas and spacious living areas throughout her interior.

Motor yacht Australis can reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots from her twin MTU engines.