Avagliani is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti.

Design

Avagliani measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Avagliani has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Avagliani has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Avagliani accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.